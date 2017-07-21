[VIDEO] BREAKING: Top Democrat Involved In Scandalous Child Porn Arrested

Democrats are facing yet another sex scandal this week after a top staffer for liberal New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was arrested on child pornography charges.

According to The New York Post, 29-year-old Jacob Schwartz was caught keeping more than 3,000 disturbing images and 89 vile videos on a laptop after downloading them from the internet. Court papers say the pornography shows “young nude females between the approximate ages of 6 months and 16, engaging in sexual conduct…on an adult male.”

Schwartz is the son of labor lawyer and Democratic insider Arthur Schwartz. His father called his son’s case a “personal tragedy.”

“I understand these are serious charges. He’s already in therapy for this,” Schwartz said.

The investigation into Jacob began in March when he handed over his laptop and gave cops permission to search it. Before his arrest, he was president of the Manhattan Young Democrats. The organization later released a statement said they were “shocked” by the allegations against Schwartz, adding that he was “no longer a member of the board, and an interim president is now in place.”

