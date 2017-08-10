[VIDEO] BREAKING: Beloved Republican Passed Away… Please Pray

This week, Republicans are mourning the loss of former Texas Governor Mark White, who passed away Saturday of a heart attack. He was 77 years old.

In the 1980s, White served as governor of Texas, where he made great strides in improving the educations of Texas public schoolchildren. Of course, his most controversial policy was “no-pass, no-play,” which required student-athletes to pass their classes in order to play football and other sports. Later, White condemned his own policy, saying it was ‘bad politics.’ But he still acknowledged that it was life-changing for some kids.

In the decades after leaving office, White continued the fight for public education. As recently as 2010, he fought to keep the Legislature from undoing many of his education reforms, including his student-teacher ratio cap.

Governor Greg Abbott flew flags at half-staff on Sunday to recognize White, releasing the following tribute:

“Mark’s impact on Texas will not soon be forgotten, and his legacy will live on through all that he achieved as Governor. Cecilia and I extend our deepest condolences to Linda Gale White and family during this difficult time, and I ask that all Texans join us in praying for the White family as they mourn the passing of a devoted husband, father and public servant.”