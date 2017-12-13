[VIDEO] Before Bombing, NYC Suspect Blamed Trump To Have Failed To Protect His Nation

The Bangladeshi man accused of the pipe bomb terror attack in New York City left some interesting notes in his apartment, as well as an insult for Trump on Facebook before the attack. Akayed Ullah, the 27-year-old from Brooklyn detonated a pipe bomb strapped to his chest in a subway passageway on Monday and wrote on Facebook that Trump “failed to protect” his country, before the attack. he also left some handwritten notes in his apartment that were found after the attack that made aggressive and violent statements such as “O America, die in your rage.”

Thankfully Ullah was the only person seriously injured when his crude device was detonated just before 7:30 a.m. in a crowded subway passageway near Port Authority.

The suspect told authorities he planned the attack “for the Islamic State” and was angry about the U.S. policies in the Middle East, according to the criminal complaint released on Tuesday.

The crude pipe bomb was stuffed with explosive powder, but the bomb didn’t operate as intended when he tried to light it with Christmas lights, a battery and some matches. The device was filled with metal screws to “cause maximum damage” and attached to his body with zip ties. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the episode an “attempted terrorist attack.”

Ullah sat next to unsuspecting innocent civilians for an hour with the crude explosive strapped to his chest on public transportation as he traveled from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

“He got on the train ready to go,” a law enforcement source told the New York Daily News.

These type of small terrorist attacks are increasing in frequency and it’s an issue. These individuals all seem motivated by terrorist ideals, but they seem almost unconnected from a major terrorist source, almost as if they are acting alone, but highly influenced by radical islamic terrorism.