[VIDEO] Black Lives Matter Rioters Block The Road, Gets A Massive Wakeup Call When A Driver Got Pissed Off

Since Donald Trump has taken office, liberals have become even more angered and emboldened than before. In the name of “equality,” Antifa and ‘Black Lives Matter’ have created violence, burned down college campuses, and even ruined entire cities. These groups have transformed into hate groups that are tolerated by the left.

It makes it extremely difficult for citizens to get to work on time or even simply get home when these protesters are blocking major freeways and city streets. Sometimes protesters will be in the streets for hours causing major disturbances.

In the video below, one fed-up driver told the crowd to move out of the way numerous times, until eventually the car plowed through the group.

Check out the chaos that ensued as a result!

Many agree that blocking a major road or freeway to riot should be a punishable felony. Everyone has their right to free speech, but when this freedom begins to affect the lives of others, it becomes a major problem.