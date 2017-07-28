[VIDEO] “Black Lives Matter” Protesters Fiercely Attack Cop, Brutal Justice Ensues

The mainstream media often portrays Black Lives Matter protesters as ‘concerned citizens’ fighting for justice. You often hear stories about them being ‘victimized’ by law enforcement. But videos like this one paint a very different picture.

Young Conservatives recently shared the video below.

“Here’s what happens when BLM and Black Panthers assault police officers and resist arrest,” Young Conservatives wrote.

Many of today’s divides stem from the race-baiting environment encouraged by Barack Obama. The growing anti-police culture has made it extraordinarily difficult for police officers to do their jobs. Instead of speaking out to offer support to police when police attempted to deal with violent riots in Ferguson and Baltimore, Obama basically encouraged them.

A year ago, a gunman with ties to Black Lives Matter opened fire on police officers in Louisiana, killing three officers and injuring three more.