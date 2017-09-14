[VIDEO] Bill Maher Claims Unfair Texas Receives Federal Aid For Hurricane Harvey

Note: This article may contain offensive language.

Bill Maher, host of HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher,” believes it is “unfair” that the state of Texas is receiving federal aid after disastrous Hurricane Harvey ripped through the state.

His reasoning you ask?

Because Texas has a low tax base and their government officials do not believe in climate change.

“These places that got flooded, like Texas, okay, they have a low tax base. So, the federal government bails them out. Their governors, their legislators they don’t believe in climate science.

It seems like the responsible folks in this country, the people who pay a little more taxes and the people who believe in climate change are bailing out the people who hate government, except when they need government when they’re in trouble. That seems a little unfair.”

Maher concluded, “Suddenly, socialism is not such a bad idea when you’re standing in toxic floodwater.”

Take a look at the video below:

This is horrible!

Should his show be cancelled?