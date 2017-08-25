[VIDEO] Ben Shapiro Wrecks Don Lemon On CNN About Trump Speech

According to Business Insider, Shapiro said the liberal media has been overreacting to Trump’s public comments regarding controversial issues.

Shapiro told CNN host Don Lemon, “One thing Trump has benefited from, is that the left is constantly reacting to everything he says with an enormous level of passion and I think that’s actually a negative.”

As we all know, Lemon was on the verge of tears after Trump gave his phoenix speech.

The Conservative media outlets may have praised Donald Trump’s speech, but the liberal media described his behavior as “unhinged,” a “disaster,” and “downright scary and disturbing.”

Trump went off script during the rally and took the opportunity to slam the media outlets for attacking him. Shapiro pointed out that outlets such as CNN take an emotional stance when the President goes off script.

“Instead of doing objective analysis of where he was not telling the truth, they jumped to extraordinary critiques of his mental health and talking about how he was crazy and how he was morally bereft,” Shapiro said about Trump. “All that does is it plays to his crowd. His crowd thinks that the media is out to get him. His crowd thinks that the media have a particular emotional animus for him, personally.”

Don Lemon continued to defend his comments about Trump. He claimed that having an opinion is not the same as being biased, or harboring personal hostility towards the President.

“Whether it’s true or not, that’s the way a lot of his followers are going to take it,” Shapiro responded.