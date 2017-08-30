[VIDEO] Armed Bank Robber Aims At Two Kids, But Didn’t Expect The Father To Be A Trained Soldier Back From War

In June of 2011, an armed bank robber entered a bank in Sarasota Florida. Unfortunately for the robber, he did not realize that there was someone inside the bank that was well equipped to handle the situation.

Surveillance cameras reveal that the 34-year-old criminal was demanding cash from all four of the bank tellers before pointing what turned out to be a fake fun at a father and his two young sons.

However, the robber did not realize that who he was messing with was Staff Sgt. Eddie Peoples, who happened to be home on leave visiting his ill father-in-law.

When the robber threatened his boys, Ikaika and Kioni, he snapped into hero mode.

“I’ve been through five deployments,” Peoples told FOX News in Tampa Bay. “I’ve fought the Muqtada militia, everybody you can think of, so weapons getting pointed at me, it doesn’t really bother me anymore.”

The Sergeant said that what he did was a piece of cake to what he has been up against in the military.

Watch the video below to see this hero in action!