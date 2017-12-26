[VIDEO] Antifa Member Protesting Against “March Of Jesus” Gets Hit Back Real Hard By Karma

The Antifa movement is at it again with their protests that crash and burn in pretty public ways. Last time they tried to hold rallies across multiple cities including thousands of people, the turn out was pretty laughable and numbered hundreds, and that’s being generous.

On Saturday, during Antifa’s “March for Jesus,” one of their members carelessly ran out into the road and was hit by an oncoming truck. It hurts a little bit just to watch but take a look:

The accident apparently broke the protestors’s hip, so while we hope he is okay, look both ways before you run across a busy street next time.

Antifa are a group of people with way too much time on their hands who also don’t know how to organize a protest with all that free time. They planned a large scale protest across multiple cities like New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and tried to get thousands of people to show up and protest Trump, but if you see the video and pictures of their pathetic protest in Times Square, it had maybe 30 people.

They are a fake radical group that tried to liberals hyped up like they are part of some “movement” and they get everybody fired up to “fight the man” that they trip over themselves and can’t get anything done because they are focused on the wrong things.

I’ve come to enjoy when I see their name flash across the screen because it means there is either a video worth watching for entertainment purposes, or it means they are attempting to rally their gang out into the streets for some hardcore protesting dressed in all black and pumping fists preaching communism. These people are still of the mindset that we are in need of a classless, and government free society for some inexplicable reason.