[VIDEO] Antifa Bullies Beat Down A ‘Nazi’, Soon Realize Their Mistake When They Discover Who He Really Is

Protesters gathered to stand against the “Free Speech Rally” in Boston last weekend, but there were many violent incidences that ensued after the rally attendees had left.

Protesters even attacked a fellow protester because he “looked” like a Nazi.

As reported by Fusion, an “anti-white nationalist protester was punched in the face” in a case of mistaken identity. Take a look:

This Guy Was Punched in the Face When Mistaken for a Neo-Nazi Rush to judgement.This anti-white nationalist protester was punched in the face after being mistaken for a neo-Nazi in Boston: Nai-post ni Fusion noong Lunes, Agosto 21, 2017

The victim was on the ground, which made other protesters upset and one even yelled, “You do not hit somebody that you assume is a neo-Nazi. You cannot do that! He is on our side! Do not do that.”

According to Boston Police reports, more than 2,000 “hostile” protesters were in the city during the rally and after, and they were constantly clashing with the police. 33 people were arrested in total.

In Colorado, Joshua Witt was stabbed as he was getting out of his car.

“Sooooooo apparently I look like a neo-Nazi and got stabbed for it … luckily I put my hands up to stop it so he only stabbed my hand,” Joshua posted.

Witt assumed the attack was most likely due to his haircut.