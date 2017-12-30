[VIDEO] Anti-Trump Man Starts Yelling Insults At Disney’s Donald Robot, Watch What Happens Next

Jay Malsky, if you weren’t aware, is the most annoying American to grace the internet with his presence.

Malsky is a New York-based actor who has played “drag comedy characters,” including Hillary Clinton and other females.

Obviously, Malsky doesn’t like Trump at all, and made it clear to all his social media followers that he took time out of his day on a recent trip to Disney World, to “protest” the animatronic Trump featured in the Hall of Presidents. Malsky said he was either planning on throwing something at the Trump robot, or murdering it, weird.

“Will be in Disney next week and def going to the #hallofpresidents on my last day in the park. Taking suggestions at what to throw at Trump” Malsky tweeted from his account “earnest gay thoughts.”

Here is a photo of Malsky

yeah the twitter handle fits.

What Malsky actually ended up doing was way more annoying that was advertised, as he stood up and yelled during Trump’s automated speach, “lock him up,” as if everybody in the park was interested in one man’s opinion.

In a video posted on Twitter, Malsky can be heard screaming the slogan while others on the ride yell at him to stop and loudly protest.

Malsky said:

“I protested realDonaldTrump at the # hallofpresidents cuz I’ll never get this close in real life probs. # lockhimup”

No kidding, there is no chance secret service will ever let this lunatic near the president.

Needless to say, the stunt was no received well by those in the park, or on Twitter.