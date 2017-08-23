[VIDEO] Another Host Tries To Get Morgan Freeman To Race-Bait, Watch Morgan Instantly Crush Him

It is very rare to find a member of liberal Hollywood who is willing to risk their career by speaking out against Democrats. It came as such a lovely surprise when Hollywood’s very own Morgan Freeman did just this.

As reported by True Activist, “60 Minutes” host Mike Wallace asked Freeman what his thoughts were in regards to Black History Month, hoping that the actor would take it as an opportunity to complain about the state of race relations in America, but instead he was not having any of it.

Wallace opened with “Black History Month. You find…”

“Ridiculous,” interrupted Freeman.

“Why?” the host was shocked.

Freeman responded, “You’re going to relegate my history to a month? What do you do with yours? Which month is white history month? Well, c’mon, c’mon tell me.”

“Um, . . . I’m Jewish,” Wallace hesitated.

“Okay, which month is Jewish history month?” asked the actor.

“Er, there isn’t one,” admitted the host.

“Oh, why not? Do you want one?” Freeman asked.

“No,” the Wallace said.

“Alright, I don’t want one either. I don’t want a black history month. Black history is American history,” Freeman said in a strong voice.

It was clear that Wallace wanted to get back onto the topic of race, so he began, “How we gonna get rid of racism until…”

Until Freeman interrupted him saying, “Stop talking about it! I’m going to stop calling you a white man. And, I’m going to ask you to stop calling me a black man.” He continued, “I know you as Mike Wallace. You know me as Morgan Freeman. You want to say,`Well, I know this white guy named Mike Wallace.’ You know what I’m saying?”

Isn’t it ironic that liberals are constantly portraying black people as victims? Well, finally someone is pointing out how racist that ideology really is!

