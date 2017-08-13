[VIDEO] Angela Merkel Doesn’t See “A Military Solution To This (North Korean) Conflict”, Watch Her “Solution” Instead

On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced her unease about the “escalation of rhetoric” regarding the U.S.-North Korea situation. She also predicted that taking military action is not going to ease the Asian dictatorship’s relations with America.

“I believe that — am firmly convinced that — an escalation of rhetoric will not contribute to a solution of this conflict,” Merkel stated in response to President Trump’s comments on the nuclear escalation.

“I do not see a military solution to this conflict, rather I see continuous work” she proceeds, “like we have seen in the UN Security Council with members with resolutions in view of North Korea, and above all very close cooperation with affected countries, especially the United States and China, but also South Korea, of course Japan.”

Merkel concludes, “Germany will be intensively involved with potential solutions that we see, not of a military manner, but the escalation of rhetoric I hold as the wrong answer.”

Trump posted a tweet on Friday saying that America’s “military solutions are . . . locked and loaded.”