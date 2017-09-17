[VIDEO] Al Sharpton Threatens ESPN To Face His Wrath If They Fire Reporter Who Called Trump “White Supremacist”, Watch What Happens Next

Jemele Hill recently posted this to her Twitter, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.” The ESPN company had to apologize to everyone since not only were her comments totally inappropriate, but a great deal of people were offended and letting it be known.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders made ESPN’s decision to let Jemele Hill go that much easier, stating, “I think it’s one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make and certainly something I think is a fireable offense by ESPN.” Later repeating herself, “I think it is a fireable offense based on the standard that ESPN has set themselves by saying that people that go too far and make political comments have been suspended from their own network. I think that that is a consistency that they should probably focus on.”

Al Sharpton of course turned this into a race issue, even though Jemele was the one being racist in the first place. Sharpton stated that letting Hill go from ESPN would be “robbing a person of their right to express their views.” He also added, “If ESPN does this, they’re going to face the wrath of a lot us.”

Watch what happens next. He’s such a racist.

Should she be fired anyway?