[VIDEO] Admired Hollywood Actor Passes Away… Americans Are In Mourning

This week, Americans are mourning the loss of actor Ty Hardin, most famous for his role in the western adventure series “Bronco” in the 1950s and 1960s. He was 87 years old.

Hardin’s death was confirmed yesterday by his wife Caroline, who did not reveal the cause of death.

Hardin accomplished national fame by playing Bronco Layne, a lone ranger slow to anger but quick to the draw.

“Ty Hardin, the hero, is a handsome, callow cowhand, not as frivolous as Bret Maverick but, then again, not as omnipotent as Marshal Dillon nor as righteous as Wyatt Earp,” The New York Times wrote after the show’s premiere.

“There ain’t a horse that he can’t handle, that’s how he got his name,” a line in the show’s theme song said.

In the show, Bronco was a former captain in the Confederate army. Throughout his journeys, Bronco came across historical figures like Billy the Kid, Wild Bill Hickok and Jesse James.

Before starting his career in Hollywood, Hardin served in the Army during the Korean War.

According to the Patriot Beacon, “after retiring to Arizona, Hardin formed an anti-tax, anti-government protest group that evolved into the Arizona Patriots militia movement.

In 1986, the group was accused of planning to blow up an I.R.S. complex in Utah. Federal agents raided the group’s camp and confiscated weapons and publications, and the group has since been disbanded.”