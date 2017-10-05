A Veteran Marine Also Committed A Crime During Vegas Shooting, But Everybody Thanked Him For Doing So

Even though Sunday night’s Las Vegas massacre was the worst mass shooting in American history, people came together in an inspiring way. According to The Daily Beast, veteran Marine, Taylor Winston, 29, was at the concert when the shots rang out and he immediately started helping to save lives.

Winston and his friend Jenn Lewis may have been committing a crime, however, the thought behind the gesture was what really counted. The pair saw a truck that was open with the keys inside, so they used this opportunity to start transporting injured people to the hospital.

Taylor explained, “Jenn and I luckily found a truck with keys in it and started transporting priority victims to the hospital and made a couple trips and tried to help out the best we could until more ambulances could arrive.”

“I was in such a speedy movement I didn’t assess anyone’s faces or anything.” He continued, “Just wounds and who was most critical. I was just trying to be efficient and get the most serious critical condition people to the hospital first.”

Winston and his friend, Jenn, had made two trips to the hospital carrying wounded concertgoers. Upon their third trip, they noticed that most of the victims had been taken to the hospital in ambulances.

He said that he parked the truck with the keys in it when he was done, but by the time he came back, the truck was gone. He imagines that it was towed due to the amount of blood that was inside of it.

“I can’t be for certain. There’s a few that I don’t think probably made it. They were pretty limp when we were pulling them out of the truck, but they still had a pulse, so I’m hoping for the best,” Winston mentioned.

Taylor Winston is a true American hero.