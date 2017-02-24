Veteran Faces Prison For Six Inch America Flag, He Needs Our Help

According to some disturbing new reports, a 74-year-old veteran is facing jail time because he placed two small, 4×6 American flags on a fence at the Veterans Administration facility in Los Angeles. Apparently, being patriotic at the VA is a serious crime.

Veteran Robert Rosebrock posted the flags along an outside fence known as the “Great Lawn Gate” of the VA facility. It surrounds the Veterans Home of West Los Angeles. Rosebrock served in the United States Army in the 1960s. Since 2008, he has been part of a group of veterans who have gathered at the Los Angeles VA weekly and on Memorial Day to protest how the administration treats our country’s former soldiers.

Rosebrock and his fellow veterans are frustrated that the VA facility has neglected to make use of the entire property, leaving former military members and homeless vets to fend for themselves on the streets.

Now, Rosebrock is being charged for putting flags on the fence—and for taking photos of it!

Initially, Rosebrock was told by the VA that American flags could be posted on the fence, but the officials later claimed they were wrong in how they interpreted the “applicable regulation.” Rosebrock still put the flags up on Memorial Day in 2016 and is slated to go to trial in March.

If convicted, he could spend up to six months in jail.