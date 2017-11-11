Veteran Can’t Hold Tears During Veterans Day Speech In Vietnam, What Trump Did Next Brutally Put Obama To Shame

President Trump spent his first Veteran’s Day in office this year, and he spent it in Vietnam, saluting the troops who served in the Vietnam conflict.

Trump on Friday traveled to Danang, Vietnam, site of an American air base during the war, and met with seven vets who had returned to the country where they lost comrades.

Thanking the veterans, Trump said: “I got to know them for a few minutes upfront, and they are definitely tough, smart cookies. We like them. I think they like me too.”

Trump then encouraged the veterans, organized by a group called The Greatest Generation Foundation to speak in front of the crowd.

Several praised Trump, including Max Morgan, whose voice cracked and began to cry as he talked about fallen veterans

“From my heart, thank you for your support of the military, and it’s an honor to be here as one of seven Vietnam veterans representing the 58,000 heroes who never made it home,” said Morgan, of Santa Clarita, CA.

Then Trump, who has been criticized for the lack of empathy he displays, reached out to hug the veteran.

Trump signed a proclamation Friday honoring veterans of the Vietnam War, calling them “the heroes who fulfill your duty to our nation.”

On Twitter Friday, Trump honored the Marines, saying: “On behalf of an entire nation, Happy 242nd Birthday to the men and women of the United States Marines!”

This is what Veteran’s day needs, the president of the United States taking a day out of his busy schedule to honor the Veterans. Being in Asia it’s appropriate that he spent his time in Vietnam this Veterans day, of all the U.S. conflicts, that might be the most misunderstood or forgotten, but this administration hasn’t forgotten, good for Trump for honoring Veteran’s day the way it deserves.