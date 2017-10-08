Vegan Cook Who Mocked The Death Of “59 Meat Eaters” Just Got A Brutal Wakeup Call From Karma

Delinda Jensen, the vegan cook who mocked the death of “59 meat eaters,” just received a brutal wakeup call from karma. The owner of the Mother Nature Vegan Cuisine food truck initially responded to the Las Vegas massacre in a Facebook post that stated, “Yes I am jaded. Fifty nine meat eaters dead. How many animals will live because of this?”

In a post that followed, she said, “I dont give a f**k about carnists anymore.” However, in an interview with Times Leader she recanted her statement saying, “Was it poorly written? Absolutely. Do I regret it? Yes. I am so sorry I wrote that.” Jensen continued, “Meat eaters or not, no one deserves to die like that. I wasn’t celebrating the death of those people.”

Jensen says that she is trying to show the world that animals are tortured and killed for what they can provide to humans and she wants people to be more aware. Delinda reveals that she has deactivated her Facebook account and has bumped up her security system after receiving death threats and people driving by her home shouting inappropriate things.

Delinda Jensen reaped what she sowed.

Do you think she got what she deserved?