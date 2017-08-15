VA Police Spokesperson Confirms What Trump Has Been Saying All The Time About Charlottesville

Hate comments have been circulating and the relentless bashing of President Donald Trump continues regarding things he said following the violent protests that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday.

Trump was criticized for both what he did and did not say about the protests.

Chuck Todd at NBC News attacked the President and made remarks like his “deep condolences” to the families of those that were killed in the riots “may have made it worse.”

This all started after our President condemned the “display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides” when he first addressed the situation in Charlottesville.

Ironically Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller was not criticized for her comments which just so happened to echo Trump’s. She blamed the violence on “all sides”:

Geller also revealed they “were launching chemicals into the crowd.”

Coincidentally the former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee defended the President when he needed extra support. He believes that placing the blame on anyone for the deadly car ramming would have been the wrong thing to do. Huckabee actually takes this opportunity to nitpick Barack Obama. Take a look: