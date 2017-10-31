US Tax Payers Are Funding The Largest “Anti-Poverty Program” In The World, But They Didn’t Ask For It

The United States has been suffering from decades of undocumented immigrants streaming into our country from the south. The U.S. has taken on an estimated 1.5 million, unskilled, illegal immigrants every year. It is the world’s “largest anti-poverty program” at the expense of blue-collar American workers and the middle class, says a Harvard University economist.

In a Talking Points Memo interview,

economist George Borjas detailed how more than five decades of mass immigration of low-wage foreign nationals to the U.S. have negatively impacted America’s poor, working class, and middle class in the labor force.

Borjas explains:

Since 1965, we have admitted a lot of low-skilled immigrants, and one way to view that policy is that we were running basically the largest anti-poverty program in the world. That is actually not a bad thing at all. Except someone is going to have to pay the cost for that.

This is the question that most progressives don’t want to face up to. They really want to believe that immigrants are manna from heaven. That everybody is really better off and that everybody is happy forever after. What they refuse to confront is the reality that nothing in the world is like manna from heaven. In any policy change, some people benefit a lot and some people don’t. And this point also applies to immigration, which has created the dynamics of where we are now.

When it comes to how Americans have suffered, especially working class Americans, Borjas says his “rule of thumb is that if immigration increases the number of workers by 10 percent, the wage of workers probably drops by about 3 percent.”

“The largest loss is probably the wage drop suffered by the workers who now face more competition in the labor market,” Borjas said.

“It is not a huge drop, but it is certainly not zero. And we should all find it particularly worrisome when this wage drop is imposed on workers who can least afford it. And this obviously tends to aggravate the forces that lead to greater inequality in our economy,” Borjas continued.

America’s working class is being hurt the most from this illegal immigration, this is why we need the wall, this is why we needed Trump, who sees how much this is crushing the backbone of America.