US Military Pilots Reveals How Treacherous Obama Protected ISIS

During Barack Obama’s presidency, many Americans suspected he was holding back when it came to ISIS. Now, the U.S. military has returned from the fight against ISIS, and numerous pilots have said that they were blocked from dropping 75 percent of their ordnance of terror targets because Obama would not give them clearance to launch a strike.

According to Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, strikes against the Islamic State targets are often blocked because of an Obama administration policy to prevent civilian deaths and collateral damage. Various military leaders acknowledged this policy is likely to blame for allowing Islamic State militants to gain strength across Iraq.

“You went 12 full months while ISIS was on the march without the U.S. using that air power and now as the pilots come back to talk to us they say three-quarters of our ordinance we can’t drop, we can’t get clearance even when we have a clear target in front of us,” Royce said. “I don’t understand this strategy at all because this is what has allowed ISIS the advantage and ability to recruit.”

Jack Kean, a retired four-star U.S. general, agrees.

“This has been an absurdity from the beginning. The president personally made a statement that has driven air power from the inception,” he said. “When we agreed we were going to do airpower and the military said, this is how it would work, he [Obama] said, ‘No, I do not want any civilian casualties.’ And the response was, ‘But there’s always some civilian casualties. We have the best capability in the world to protect from civilians casualties.’”

Keane went on to say that Obama’s response was, “No, you don’t understand. I want no civilian casualties. Zero.’ So that has driven our so-called rules of engagement to a degree we have never had in any previous air campaign from desert storm to the present.”