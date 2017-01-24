The US Military Just Bombed The Sh*t Out Of ISIS… They’re Sick And Tired Of Waiting

Throughout his campaign, Donald Trump has promised to be tougher on ISIS and other terrorist groups that threaten our existence. Now, it looks like he is already having an impact on our military.

According to reports from Fox News and CNN, there have been massive strikes in Libya taken out over 100 ISIS terrorists as well as 30 training camps. Their Anti-American efforts are about to come to a brutal end.

Two B-2 stealth bombers reportedly struck Islamic State targets in Libya on Wednesday on last week, killing 100 terrorists and 85 fighters. U.S. drones finished the operation by launching missiles that killed many ISIS fighters attempting to run to safety.

Prior to the attack, militants were seen in formation carrying weapons and mortars and wearing tactical vests.