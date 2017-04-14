US Drops Largest Non-Nuclear Bomb On Afghanistan Possible, Here’s Why

Yesterday, the US military dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb on an ISIS tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan. The Massive Ordinance Air Blast—also known as the “Mother of All Bombs”—was first tested in 2003, but had never been used in combat until yesterday.

According to Fox News, Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said the bomb had been brought to Afghanistan “some time ago” for potential use. The bomb explodes in the air, creating immense air pressure that can make tunnels and other structures collapse.

“This is the right ‘munition to reduce these obstacles and maintain the momentum of our offensive against ISIS,” Gen. John Nicholson, commander of US forced in Afghanistan, said in a statement.

President Trump called this “another successful mission” and confirmed that he gave the military total authorization. When he was asked whether the bomb also sends a warning to North Korea he said, “North Korea is a problem. The problem will be taken care of.”

The US attack was reportedly carried out in a remote mountainous area with no civilian homes nearby. Thus far, there have been no reports of injured civilians. Still, not everyone responded well to the attack.

“This is not the war on terror but the inhuman and most brutal misuse of our country as [a] testing ground for new and dangerous weapons,” Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan, wrote on Twitter. “It is upon us, Afghans, to stop the #USA.”

