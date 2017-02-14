Unthinkable Amount Of Illegals Captured And Arrested – Look What Protesters Did Next [VIDEO]

In another push toward safer borders and stricter immigration enforcement, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested 44 illegal immigrants in Austin, Texas this week.

Breitbart reports the illegal immigrants were all sent to federal detention after being detained. The mass arrests were part of Operation Crosscheck.

“I have been informed by ICE that the agency’s San Antonia field office has launched a targeted operation in South and Central Texas as part of Operation Cross Check,” U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro told reporters. “I am asking ICE to clarify where these individuals are, in fact, dangerous, violent threats to our communities, and not people who are here peacefully raising families and contributing to our state. I will continue to monitor this situation.

ICE Spokesperson Adelina Pruneda refused to comment on the issue or reveal any details about those detained. She did, however, confirm that one ICE agent was injured during an arrest when family members attempted to intervene. The officer has been treated for minor injuries.

This comes shortly after President Trump confirmed that he is prioritizing the arrest and deportation of criminal illegal aliens.

What do you think of this mass arrest? Is this a step in the right direction or are ICE officials taking things too far?