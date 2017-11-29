University Offers Course Named “White Racism”, Professor Claims It’s Not Anti-White

Florida Golf Coast University is now offering a class titled “White Racism,” which has sparked massive debate and has received tons of negative feedback, is still being defended by it’s professor.

The course drew attention online in October, sparking debate and causing people to call the class itself “racist” and insulting to white people. Dr. Ted Thornhill, the professor who teaches the class, defends it, claiming that it’s a legitimate field of study.

The three credit class has shown to be at least popular enough to fill a classroom however, as the student limit of 50 for the spring semester has been reached, with 2 students on the waiting list.

Notably, the minimum rate per credit hour at FGCU is $203, meaning students are paying at least $609 to take the course, and possibly as much as $2,514, according to the Office of the Bursar.

Participants in the course will “interrogate the concept of race,” while examining “the racist ideologies, laws, policies, and practices that have operated for hundreds of years to maintain white racial domination over those racialized as non-white.”

Additionally, students will “discuss ways to challenge white racism and white supremacy toward promoting an anti-racist society where whiteness is not tied to greater life chances,” a course description notes.

College Republicans treasurer Alex Pilkington was one of those who opposed the new class, stating it would have been more appropriate to call the class “Systemic Racism” because “giving it ‘White Racism’ as the name of the class” makes it seem “like it’s intentional you are trying to make white people look at the class a certain way.”

Thornhill denies those claims however stating that his class is not anti-white, but anti-white racism. Everybody who is normal is anti-white racism, this class specifically uses the term white to antagonize the white population, whom they mistakingly believe is all racist.