University Now Hosts Workshop For Students To Make “Culturally Appropriate” Costumes

It’s that time of year for social justice warriors on college campuses to get very worked up about Halloween costumes.

Colleges are getting an early jump on students who could potentially be wearing “offensive” costumes by using guides, checklists, workshops, threats of probes and investigations. Even offering 24/7 counseling.

In more recent years there has been a big crackdown from schools on sensitive halloween material and costumes such as “Caitlyn Jenner” or “creepy clowns” and it’s ruining the spirit of a holiday and its yet another example of how being PC is dominating our lives.

“The scariest thing about your costume isn’t what you think,” according to a “Halloween and Cultural Appropriation Tabling” event at Goucher College in Maryland.

The University of St. Thomas in Minnesota put up “Costume or Culture Appropriation” fliers listing “unacceptable” costumes and clothing as including Native American headdresses, a Mexican sombrero, a geisha outfit or any form of blackface.

“Cultural appropriation is defined as ‘the act of taking intellectual and cultural expressions from a culture that is not your own, without showing that you understand or respect the culture,’” the flier read.

Offensive costumes incorporate “a long history of prejudice, hate, discrimination, colonialism, and slavery” as well as turning “an important and/or sacred element into fashion.”

And just in case you don’t get easily offended by costumes, several universities are ready to help.

Universities such as Washington State, and UC Santa Barbara held “We’re a Culture, Not a Costume” talks and Simple Costume Racism Evaluation and Assessment Meter” (SCREAM) posters around campus.

Social justice warriors get very busy around halloween trying to tell everybody that their costume is offensive, but the truth is halloween is a holiday where you dress up in the likeness of a chosen character for fun, not to be offensive.