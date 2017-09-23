Unhinged Maxine Waters Claims We Don’t Need A Reason To Impeach Trump, We Need To Do It

According to Maxine Waters, the President of the United States does not necessarily need to do anything bad or wrong to be impeached. However, it is obvious she is just saying this because she desperately wants President Donald Trump to be impeached.

Waters explained, “Impeachment is about whatever the Congress says it is. There is no law that dictates impeachment. What the Constitution says is ‘high crimes and misdemeanors,’ and we define that.”

“Bill Clinton got impeached because he lied. Here you have a president, who I can tell you and guarantee you is in collusion with the Russians to undermine our democracy. Here you have a president who obstructed justice. And here you have a president who lies every day,” she continued.

Maxine Waters stated, “Thank God that the special counsel is beginning to connect the dots — and understand Facebook’s role in it and social media’s role in it. When is the black community going to say, ‘Impeach him’? It’s time to go after him. I don’t hear you!”

“Don’t another person come up to me and say, ‘You go, girl. No, you go!”she said.

This is disgusting.

Do you think Maxine Waters is mentally disturbed?