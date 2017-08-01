Unhinged Feminist Writer Claims “Dunkirk” Of Being A Sexist Movie… Her Reasons Are Pathetic

Liberal writers have reached an all-time low with their recent attacks on the new hit movie Dunkirk. Despite the fact that the movie is a portrayal of fighting in Europe during World War II, liberals are furious at movie producers for the lack of “diversity.”

“My main issue with Dunkirk is that it’s so clearly designed for men to man-out over. And look, it’s not like I need every movie to have ‘strong female leads,’” feminist Mehera Bonner wrote in Marie Claire. “Wonder Woman can probably tide me over for at least a year, and I understand that this war was dominated by brave male soldiers. I get that. But the packaging of the film, the general vibe, and the tenor of the people applauding it just screams ‘men-only’—and specifically seems to cater to a certain type of very pretentious man who would love nothing more than to explain to me why I’m wrong about not liking it.”

“If this movie were a dating profile pic, it would be a swole guy at the gym who also goes to Harvard,” she said. “If it was a drink it would be Stumptown coffee. If it was one of your friends, it would be the one who starts his sentences with ‘I get what you’re saying, but…’ I guess congratulations are in order for Nolan managing to unite high-brow male critics and very annoying people on Twitter under a common bromance, but to me, Dunkirk felt like an excuse for men to celebrate maleness—which apparently they don’t get to do enough.”

But she didn’t stop there.

“Fine, great, go forth, but if Nolan’s entire purpose is breaking the established war movie mold and doing something different—why not make a movie about women in World War II?” She continued. “Or—because I know that will illicit cries of ‘ugh, not everything has to be about feminism, ugh!’—how about any other marginalized group? These stories shouldn’t be relegated to indie films and Oscar season. It’s up to giant powerhouse directors like Nolan to tell them, which is why Dunkirk feels so basic. It’s a summer war movie. It’ll make you fear for the future and pray that we never fight again. You might get kind of sick. If you’re like me, a random man will come up to you after and explain why you’re wrong for disliking it. But this war movie isn’t special. At the end of the day, it’s like all the rest of them.”

