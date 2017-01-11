Unexpected Celeb SLAMS Meryl Streep Publicly For What She Pulled At The Golden Globes

During the Golden Globe awards on Sunday, Meryl Streep used her acceptance speech for the Lifetime Achievement Award to criticize Donald Trump and his supporters.

In her now-viral speech, she claimed that entertainers and foreigners are going to be kicked out of the country by Trump.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners,” Streep commented. “And if we kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

That comment didn’t sit well with UFC President Dana White, who just fired back at the actress for her “uneducated comment” about his sport.

“It’s not going to be everybody’s thing and the last thing in the world I expect is an uppity, 80-year-old lady to be in our demographic and love mixed martial arts,” White told TMZ Sports. “If you really look at who follows the UFC and is into mixed martial arts, it’s everybody. I don’t expect an 80-year-old woman to be a big fan of mixed martial arts and listen, everybody’s into whatever—I’m not a big fan of golf. It doesn’t mean people should stop watching it. If you don’t like it, change the channel.”

White then noted that he has fighters from all over the world who fight in several different countries.

“World champions, men and women, we do fights in foreign countries,” he added. “She’s not educated about the sport and it was a completely uneducated comment.”