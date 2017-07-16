UNBELIEVABLE: Obama Made His Return To The Politics And Did The Unthinkable Last Night

It’s been months since he left the White House, but Barack Obama just can’t seem to let go of the spotlight. He has kept his foot in the door in politics and has publicly criticized President Donald Trump and the Republican Party.

Daily Mail reported that Obama resurfaced once again on Thursday night to headline a fundraiser for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee. The event was held at a private home in Washington D.C. The goal of the event was to raise money to fund the electoral battles in the next year—and effort to control the redistricting effort scheduled to take place after the 2020 census. It was attended by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and former Attorney General Eric Holder.

The NRDC was created back in January and is actively run by Holder.

“Restoring fairness to our democracy by advocating for fairer, more inclusive district maps around the country is a priority for President Obama,” said Kent Lewis, Obama’s spokesman.

