Unbelievable News For Trey Gowdy Just Broke, This Is Going To Be The Best Year Yet

Congressman Trey Gowdy has stopped short of putting former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton behind bars but he did succeed in getting the truth out to the American public about the many crimes she committed—information that ultimately led to her election demise.

Ever since Trump officially won the presidency, many have been speculating about what Gowdy’s future has in store as he returns to Washington to serve his fourth term in Congress. He has even been floated as a possibility for U.S. Attorney General and a position as a federal court judge. Now, Trump has finally revealed his plans for Gowdy.

According to reports, Gowdy was officially selected for the elite House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. In addition to this position, he will continue to serve on the oversight, ethics and government reform and judiciary committees.

“Protecting the safety and security of our fellow citizens in the preeminent function of government,” he said in a statement. “When it comes to our national security, we cannot afford to take risks. The House Intelligence Committee plays a vital role in protecting Americans both at home and abroad through conducting thorough oversight of our nation’s intelligence agencies.

This was also one of the committees that held investigations into Benghazi in support of Gowdy’s panel.