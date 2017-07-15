UNBELIEVABLE: Celebrity George Lopez Demands We “Deport Our Police” For Sickening Reason

Failing actor and comedian George Lopez has a strong history of defending illegal immigration and opposing deportation. But his latest statement may take the cake as the most ridiculous yet.

This is not an indictment of all Law Enforcement , some still just beat you #gacho #georgelopezonhbo #TheWall ( @momorodriguez #gracias A post shared by George 🇲🇽 Lopez (@georgelopez) on Jul 7, 2017 at 4:05pm PDT

That’s right. That’s what Lopez posted to his official Instagram account, as if he really cared about “making the streets safe.” After he was attacked for the photograph, Lopez said his post was supposed to be “comedy.”

It’s clear that liberals don’t seem to get that comedy is meant to be funny and bring people together. This had nothing to do with comedy. It’s a political statement, plain and simple. And frankly, it’s boring.