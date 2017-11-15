UNBELIEVABLE: 20,000 Muslims Turn A Whole Village Into Ashes After Fake Facebook Account Insults Prophet

In the country of Bangladesh, a small country east of India, religious tension is high between the Muslim majority and the Hindu minority.

Last Friday due to what amounted to a fake Facebook account insulting the prophet Muhammed, a hoard of angry Muslims attacked the small Hindu town of Thakurpara village burning 30 houses to the ground.

Initial reports stated the numbers of attacking Muslims were as high as 20,000.

Houses were burned, vandalized and looted, leaving 250 homeless. Police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, killing one and injuring five.

This was all fueled by a Facebook post which was perceived to be from a member of the village known as “Titu Roy,” The individual had allegedly shared a screenshot from a group which was insulting to the Prophet.

The account in question however, might not have even belonged to the man the mob thought it belonged to, after questioning the man’s family, reporters discovered the man was illiterate.

“We had heard that a Facebook ID named after Titu spread rumors and caused all the tension here. But my brother cannot even read a word,” his brother told the Bangla Tribune.

“How can he run a Facebook ID? We think someone else opened an ID and named it after Titu.”

He also added that Roy left the village several years prior, to move to the capitol Dhaka, and work as a garment laborer.

The Facebook page in question is full of Hindu imagery ranging from anti-Muslim rhetoric to pornography, and the same few photos of young Roy.

This is an absolute tragedy that a religious group would destroy a village over a Facebook post, this is the danger of social media in some developing countries where sharing certain opinions could get you killed. This also shows the intolerance of Muslims once again.