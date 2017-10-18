UNACCEPTABLE: These Liberals Want To Abolish The 1st Amendment!

We know the left hates the 2nd amendment, but now it looks like they have it out for the 1st amendment as well. Freedom of speech is a fundamental right we have in this country and liberals in Wisconsin are doing their best to try to change the way we exercise freedom of speech.

What this boils down to is that liberals want to block the information they disagree with, instead of educating the public and letting them decide for themselves what they agree with. They will say they “want to get the money out of politics”, but in reality the statement should be, “we don’t like the message you are sending so we want to silence it”.

The resolution; similar to one passed in 16 other state, reads:

Resolved by the assembly, the senate concurring, That the following question be submitted, for advisory purposes only, to the voters of this state at the general election to be held in November 2018:

Question 1: Overturning Citizens United. “The U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions in Citizens United and related cases allow unlimited spending to influence local, state, and federal elections. To allow all Americans to have an equal say in our democracy, shall Wisconsin’s congressional delegation support, and the Wisconsin legislature ratify, an amendment to the U.S. Constitution stating:

1. Only human beings—not corporations, unions, nonprofit organizations, or similar associations—are endowed with constitutional rights, and

2. Money is not speech, and therefore limiting political contributions and spending is not equivalent to restricting political speech?”