UNACCEPTABLE: These Liberals Want To Abolish The 1st Amendment!
by ago0
We know the left hates the 2nd amendment, but now it looks like they have it out for the 1st amendment as well. Freedom of speech is a fundamental right we have in this country and liberals in Wisconsin are doing their best to try to change the way we exercise freedom of speech.
What this boils down to is that liberals want to block the information they disagree with, instead of educating the public and letting them decide for themselves what they agree with. They will say they “want to get the money out of politics”, but in reality the statement should be, “we don’t like the message you are sending so we want to silence it”.
The resolution; similar to one passed in 16 other state, reads:
Resolved by the assembly, the senate concurring, That the following question be submitted, for advisory purposes only, to the voters of this state at the general election to be held in November 2018:
The resolution has to pass both legislative chambers to even get to voters. It’s non-bind nature essentially makes it pointless since it can only urge action, not change existing law. With Republicans controlling the state legislature, few expect any movement on the resolution.
Liberals are trying very hard to dismantle the 1st amendment, trying to take freedom of speech away from unions, organizations, and groups we belong to, are we okay with this?