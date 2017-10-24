UK Claims That Using “Pregnant Women” Is Unacceptable Because It Offends Transgenders

The U.K. government recently blasted the United Nations for the wording of a treaty saying “pregnant women” instead of “pregnant people, which it claims is offensive to transgender people who have given birth.

The treaty in question, which has been in effect since the 1970’s, pledges that the international community will protect “pregnant women,” and that signatory countries will make a particular commitment to providing for expectant mothers, including exempting them from the death penalty. The U.N. recently opened up the treaty for small changes that wouldn’t impact the overall purpose of the pact.

The U.K. government is arguing that this wording isn’t fair to incredibly small amount of transgender people who have successfully given birth.

“We requested that the U.N. human rights committee made it clear that the same right extends to pregnant transgender people,” a member of the U.K.’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office told the Times of India.

Not everyone in the U.K. even supports the change necessarily. The move by the U.K. government was blasted by a group of feminists, who are claiming that the word changing from “women” to “people” is symptomatic of global misogyny.

“This isn’t inclusion. This is making women unmentionable. Having a female body and knowing what that means for reproduction doesn’t make you ‘exclusionary.’ Forcing us to decorously scrub out any reference to our sex on pain of being called bigots is an insult,” said feminist author and U.N. commentator Sarah Ditum.

This is the most menial, and insignificant thing for the U.K. government to even be focusing time and resources on. It effects less than .01% of the population of any country and it is disrespectful to women throughout the history of humanity. Just because in the last 10 years modern science has made the impossible happen, does not mean the rest of the world has to bend to the PC will of maybe 1,000 people out of billions.