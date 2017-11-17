When UCLA Players Said Thank You, Trump Takes Time To Give Them Warm And Fatherly Reply

For those who are out of the loop, the UCLA men’s basketball team recently took a trip to China where they played a series of games. During that trip, three of the team’s freshmen players, Jalen Hill, Cody Riley and LiAngelo Ball, got caught stealing from a clothing store while in China and were detained by Chinese authorities while the rest of the team left to go home.

President Trump had to negotiate with the Chinese president to get the three boys out of spending the next 10 years in a Chinese prison cell. The boys were released within 24 hours and on their way home.

Recently the boys all publicly thanked the president for his help.

“I would like to thank President Trump and the United States government for the help that they’ve provided as well,” LiAngelo Ball said on Wednesday.

“To President Trump and the United States government, thank you for taking the time to intervene on our behalf,” another player, Cody Riley said. “We really appreciate you helping us out.”

“Thank you to the United States government and President Trump for your efforts to bring us home,” the third player, Jalen Hill, said.

To which the president responded: “To the three UCLA basketball players I say: You’re welcome, go out and give a big Thank You to President Xi Jinping of China who made your release possible and, HAVE A GREAT LIFE!” Trump tweeted early Thursday. “Be careful, there are many pitfalls on the long and winding road of life!”

During his visit to Bejing last week, Fox News confirmed that Trump personally asked Xi to help resolve the case.

The three players arrived at Los Angeles International Airport late Tuesday afternoon, while the rest of their team returned to the U.S. on Saturday.

Hopefully these boys learned their lesson and good for Trump for helping them out.