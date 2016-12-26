U.S. Navy Takes Massive Stand Against Obama… They’ve Had Enough

Throughout his eight years as President, Barack Obama has shown a blatant disregard for our military. Time and time again, he has demonstrated that he has no appreciation for its traditions. Earlier this year, he ordered the United States Navy to scrub “man” from all job designations in an effort to be politically correct.

“As we achieve full integration of the force, this is an opportunity to update the position titles and descriptions themselves to demonstrate through this language that women are included in these positions,” Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said in a statement.

Of course, there was immediately backlash from all levels of the Navy about how a centuries-old tradition was being destroyed. More than 100,000 people signed a petition to have the decision overturned.

Finally, the Navy investigated Obama’s plan and ordered that the previous titles be restored.

“We have learned from you, and so effective immediately, all rating names are restored,” Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson declared. “The feedback from current and former sailors has been consistent that there is wide support for the flexibility that the plan offers, but the removal of rating titles detracted from accomplishing our major goals. I underestimated how fiercely loyal people were to their rating.”

What do you think? Do you applaud the Navy’s decision?