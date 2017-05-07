Two Ranchers Put Pelosi On Blast, She Will Receive Justice For What She Did

Nancy Pelosi represents a very wealthy part of Northern California. Throughout her time in Washington, she’s proven that she is truly clueless about what is going on near our country’s southern border with Mexico.

Instead of doing her research before making judgments, Pelosi has been more concerned with press appearances and getting her point across.

“The wall is, in my view, immoral, expensive, unwise,” she said. “Democrats do not support the wall. And I think the Republicans in the border states do not support the wall.”

Of course, that second statement is entirely false.

“The president, I think, talking about this wall is expressing a sign of weakness,” Pelosi concluded.

Now, two ranchers who work near Arizona’s southern border are setting the record straight.

“All of the communities I know about — all of the cities along the border — already have high fences,” Rancher Fred Davis said, adding that “people support building fences in other areas that only have barbed wire.”

Rancher John Ladd stated that in the thirty years his ranch has been in business “border control has caught a half a million” illegal immigrant on his land.

“Come see why your 2 million-dollar-a-mile fence is trash,” Ladd challenged Pelosi.

Davis doubled down on the invitation, “We will send a plane for you. You can stay at our house. It’s an invite. It’s sincere. Come look at it.”