Two Men Rob A Bar, But Didn’t Expect It To Be Hosting A Police Party… Their Faces Tell You What Happened Next
by ago0
Crime only creates more trouble.
This is what two armed robbers in Baltimore figured out when they decided to hold up Monaghan’s Pub, which happened to be located across the street from the precinct station.
As reported by Fox 5:
The Baltimore Sun also mentioned that a foot chase ensued, but the men were quickly restrained and arrested.
Here are these criminals’ mug shots after pulling some nonsense: