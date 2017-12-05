Two Lawmakers Threaten To Force Congress Shutdown To Save DACA

Two New York lawmakers have threatened to force a shutdown in Congress in response to the DACA program that is shielding undocumented immigrants and protecting them from being deported.

President Donald Trump is ending the current program and is giving Congress until March to find a replacement, as reported by WCBS 880’s Ethan Harp on Sunday night.

Lisdy Contreras was born in Guatemala, and she came to the U.S. when she was a young girl as an illegal immigrant, she and thousands like her would be facing possible deportation if nothing replaces the current program.

“I would never be ashamed to say I am undocumented and I’m currently a DACA recipient, because it has made me who I am,” Contreras said.

She is also a former intern for U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York), who warns time is running out to save DACA.

“This is matter of basic human dignity and a basic human right,” Gillibrand said.

Gillibrand and her fellow Democrat, U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D-New York), are now willing to risk a government shutdown. They are vowing to vote against any long-term spending bill that does not protect the 800,000 immigrants in this country called DREAMers from their supporters.

“It has been these DREAMers that are here, and the work that they have done throughout the years, that have changed the public sentiment,” Espaillat said.

Democrats have it backwards and believe that it’s a crazy idea to deport those who are here illegally just because they have been here for a long time. When you give people who have been in this country illegally free citizenship, it entices more and more illegal immigrants to come into this country illegally as opposed to through legal channels. It is a bad precedent to set for this country to award free citizenship to illegal immigrants.