Here Are Two Completely Made Up Scandals MSM Spread After Trump’s First Day In Asia

Democrats continue to attempt to rack of “petty points” as I like to call them, as they desperately try to find new, unimportant things to pick on Trump for. What are democrats saying this time about the president that is laughably unimportant? This time it’s the way he was feeding fish with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, groundbreaking right?

The controversy spawned when CNN released a video of the two leaders walking up to a Koi pond with boxes of food and wooden spoons to serve the food to the fish. The two of them then begin shoveling the food with the spoons and sprinkling it in the water.

After several times sprinkling the food, Trump then empties out the remainder of the box into the water by turning it upside down, which apparently is a grave offense to Americans not part of the Japanese culture.

The Huffington Post’s Yashar Ali was one of many journalists to circulate the false report, snidely tweeting that “Trump was supposed to feed the koi by the spoonful with PM Abe but quickly got impatient and dumped the whole box of food into the pond.”

What the reporter attempting to score petty points at Trumps expense are forgetting, is that before Trump dumped the remainder of his box into the pond, Shinzo Abe did the same..

So apparently it’s not as big an offense as everybody is making it out to be if the Japanese Prime Minister did it first.

The media is just desperate to make Trump look silly and desperate to take the focus off Hillary and the train wreck that is the Democratic party right now. Rest assured, throughout Trumps Asia trip, there will be plenty of humorous news coming from the left attempting to shame Trump, they never fail to embarrass themselves.