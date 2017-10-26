TV Networks Plan This Massive Blow To Make Sure NFL Suffers Even More

Network television executives are currently weighing their options as the NFL rating continue to suffer after two months of player protests. There are talks of cancelling up to ten Thursday Night Football games, in an effort to rescue ratings.

Executives are thinking about dropping a large handful of the Thursday night games because they consider it an ‘over-saturated’ market, they would reduce those games from about 18 to around 10 in an attempt to help the ratings of those games when they are on.

“Ten years ago, the NFL had 32 game windows through week six,” reported Sports Business Journal. “This year, it is up to 39, a 22 percent increase. It’s even more crowded in college, where the 2007 windows to this point added up to 105. This year, it’s at 179, up a whopping 71 percent.”

“Overall, NFL game viewership this season is down about 7 percent from the same point last season and 18 percent compared with the same point in the 2015 season. More concerning for network executives is the 11 percent across-the-board ratings drop in the 18- to 34-year-old demographic, the biggest drop of any demo,” says SBJ.

Since the inception of the player protests in the NFL last year, ratings have taken a sharp decline. The protest that these players engage in involves taking a knee during our national anthem, and it has turn NFL football into a politicized show that focuses more on the drama surrounding the sport, then the actual sport.

The player protests have turned a lot of fans of the NFL off to it. Earlier in the year Trump called for a boycotting of the NFL, and fans are responding. Less people are attending games, less people are watching the product on TV, and less NFL merchandise is being sold, the NFL better do something fast or they will have much larger issues to face.