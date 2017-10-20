What A Turn-Around! Barrack Obama Takes Over Hollywood As Weinstein’s Brothers Are Out

Guess who the new big player that’s going to replace the Weinstein brothers in Hollywood is? none other than Barry Soetoro, don’t know who that is? oh yes you do, his real name is Barrack Hussein Obama.

Due to multiple sexual allegations, Harvey Weinstein and brother Bob have been thrown out of Hollywood, and Barry Soetoro, is quickly moving in to fill the void that they disgraced Hollywood moguls left behind.

This isn’t news that has developed overnight, Obama has been moving into the film industry for some time now.

The $1-billion Obama Presidential Center scheduled to be up and running by 2021 is the about- to-be-unfurled all new, sexual harassment-free Hollywood.

In Obama’s own words, he envisions “a studio where I can invite Spike Lee and Steven Spielberg to do workshops on how to make films, and “a recording studio where I could invite Chance or Bruce Springsteen, depending on your tastes, to talk about how you could record music that has social commentary and meaning.”

Does it bother anybody else, that the man set to be replacing Harvey Weinstein in Hollywood, is a man that has received massive political donations from him? can we be sure Weinstein won’t be involved in any way?

Obama even sent his daughter to intern at Obama’s company, clearly the two trust each other and know each other well. Who do you think Obama might turn to for advice in the industry?

Harvey Weinstein and his daughter actually arranged Michelle Obama’s best picture Oscar surprise back in 2013 when she was live-streamed from the White House—flanked by military service personnel in dress uniform, in what had to be one of the biggest staged acts of all time.

I find it interesting that the man replacing Weinstein in the Hollywood circle is a former politician who took large amounts of political donations from Weinstein.