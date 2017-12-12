Turkey’s Erdogan Blasts Trump Over His Recognition Of Jerusalem As “Child-Murderer State” Capital

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a “terrorist” and “child-murderer state” in an address he gave on Sunday as he criticized president Trump for officially recognizing Jerusalem as the Israeli capitol.

“Jerusalem is the apple of our eye. We will not abandon it to the child-murderer state. We will not abandon it to an occupier state,” Erdogan said in an address in the Turkish city of Sivas.

“We will continue our struggle within law and democracy. In Istanbul we will unite Islamic countries, leaders and heads of states. Our road map will show that it will not be easy for them to realize their plans,” Erdogan said. He also said Trump’s Jerusalem announcement was “null and void.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Erdogan on Sunday, saying: “I’m not used to receiving lectures about morality from a leader who bombs Kurdish villagers in his native turkey, who jails journalists, who helps Iran go around international sanctions, and who helps terrorists, including in Gaza, kill innocent people. That is not the man who is going to lecture us.” Speaking from Paris, where he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, Netanyahu said that Jerusalem has “always been our capital, and Jerusalem has never been the capital of any other people. I think the sooner the Palestinians come to grips with this reality, the sooner we’ll move towards peace.”

Israel launched two airstrikes on Saturday against Hamas targets in Gaza, killing two Palestinians, after several rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel.

More than 300 people were injured Friday across the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem, 50 of whom needed hospital treatment, during protests against Trump’s decision, according to the Palestinian Authority’s Health Ministry.

The violence in the middle east needs to stop, hopefully the official recognition of Jerusalem as the Israeli Capitol will help in the future to have a more secure state in the middle east.