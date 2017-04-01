Tucker Takes On Radical Professor Who Was Appalled That Soldier Was Given 1st Class Seat [VIDEO]

Fox News host Tucker Carlson couldn’t understand claims that a professor wanted “to vomit” after witnessing a first-class airline passenger giving up his seat for an American soldier. Drexel University professor George Cicariello-Maher wrote on social media that he was “trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul” when an airline passenger traded his first-class for that of a soldier’s seat in coach. When Carlson tried to figure out why he was only met with incoherent responses.

He started by saying it was “really irresponsible to support…wars” that result in the deaths of U.S. military and foreign civilians.

“But you’re blaming the solider—you’re not blaming the policy-maker,” Carlson pointed out. “Why is it bad to give them a first-class seat? Somebody’s trying to be nice to a guy who’s going through all these hardships…and that makes you mad. Why?”

Ciccariello-Maher continued with the claim that military needed real support, including health care, not an “empty gesture.”

The conversation only escalated and got more convoluted from there. Watch the segment below and tell us what you think.