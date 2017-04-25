Tucker Shocks Everyone With First Show Appearance…

Fox News viewers are still in shock about the fact that they will no longer be tuning into The O’Reilly Factor at 8 PM. Perhaps the only consolation is that the prime time slot will be taken over by beloved host Tucker Carlson.

There has been immense speculation about how Carlson will handle his show now that it is in the most coveted time slot. Already, Carlson is proving that he is not afraid of controversy. His first guest is Caitlyn, gold medal winning Olympian formerly known as Bruce Jenner.

“I’m interested in Caitlyn Jenner’s politics and what it must be like to be in that position,” Carlson explained on The Five. “People coming at you from both sides. And so I want to have a conversation about it.”

When Tucker was asked whether or not Jenner is conservative, his answer was vague but honest.

“That’s my understanding. I mean…this is the first interview we’ve done, so I don’t really know,” he said. “But I’ve read that and I’m interested in it, and I’m also interested in the idea that people sort of wind up spokespeople for a cause or a group against their will. And I don’t know if that’s the case here, but I’m going to try and find out.”

What do you think of Carlson’s choice for his first prime-time interview?