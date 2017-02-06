Tucker Immediately Shuts Down Ignorant Professor Demanding The Whites Pay Blacks Slave Reparations

Tucker Carlson invited Michael Eric Dyson, a Georgetown Professor who believes white people should be giving some of their money to black people as reparations for slavery, on his show recently. From the beginning of the segment, it was clear Carlson wasn’t going to let Dyson off the hook.

First, Carlson challenged Dyson on his use of the term ‘white privilege.’

“What I don’t believe in is collective guilt,” Carlson commented. “And that is why I’m confused by the phrase ‘white privilege.’”

“Well, white privilege doesn’t suggest guilt; it suggests responsibility and accountability,” Dyson explained. “The same accountability that America talks to about people pulling themselves up by their bootstraps, and addressing their situations, their communities, as being responsible for doing what they are doing. I don’t believe in collective guilt but I do believe in collective responsibility.”

“Responsibility and guilt are synonyms in this case,” Carlson added. “Let’s be specific. Privilege. I’m privileged, and I wouldn’t deny that—and I am white—because I have a good-paying job.”

“But you’re privileged too. We live near each other, nice neighborhood, you’re rich, you went to an Ivy League school like me,” Carlson continued. “And so you are way more privileged than most white Americans. So why would they owe you something?”

