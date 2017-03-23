Tucker Hit Zeke Cohen With Brutal Truth About Illegal Alien Raping 14 Year Old Girl…

In a recent segment, Tucker Carlson debated immigration with Baltimore City Council Member Zeke Cohen. Things quickly escalated when Cohen compared ICE officers to Nazis. In response, Carlson reminded him of the case of a 14-year-old girl who was raped by an illegal immigrant.

“They’re enforcing laws that would have prevented this heinous crime, would you say that to the parents of this girl who was raped?” Carlson asked. “These are Nazis, these Americans who are enforcing immigration laws. Why would you say something like that?”

Cohen acknowledged that what these parents “have been through is horrific.” Then he said that “to trot their crime out publicly is really kind of shameful, Tucker.”

“The politics you’re engaging in is this Willy Horton-style race baiting, ummm, dog whistle, where we don’t blame entire groups of people for the heinous acts of a few,” Cohen said.

Tucker did not take that comment lightly.

“I beg your pardon, Zeke,” Carlson shot back. “Slow down. I’m not saying that all Hispanics are terrorists. I’m not saying anything like that. You’re the one who explicitly compared federal immigration authorities to Nazis. Who’s using the dog whistle here? Who’s making demagogic statements? They’re Nazis? You’re calling fellow American citizens Nazis for enforcing federal law passed by Congress?”

Check out the heated exchange below and tell us what you think. Do you agree with Carlson?