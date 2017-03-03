Tucker Carlson Ruins Stupid Lib Reporters Career After Slamming Him With Brutal Truth

Fox News reporter Tucker Carlson has used his program Tucker Carlson Tonight to expose the flawed logic and biased lies of liberal reporters and other political agents.

He recently went after the Washington Post, which is frequently anti-Trump. The news organization is owned by Jeff Bezos of Amazon, one of Trump’s billionaire enemies. In the segment, Carlson invited the newspaper’s media critic Erik Wemple onto his show and attacked him for attempting to defend the fact that the newspaper profits from running propaganda ads for Russia.

“I don’t see you as a media critic,” Tucker said to Wemple. “I see you as a political hack acting out his political beliefs on paper with the cover of media criticism—‘I’m just a media critic—and everyone who reads you knows that.’”

“The Washington Post for years many years has literally carried paid propaganda from the Russian government—a section called Russia behind the headlines,” Tucker continued. “It looks like newsprint. It’s designed to fool readers into thinking it’s real, and it’s pure propaganda paid for—distributed by—the Russian government…Why have you never written about that? How can you attack others when you don’t note that your own paper makes money from taking propaganda from the Russian government?”

“In case after case, you fail to cover your own paper running fake of misleading things,” he added. “You could interview the reporters who wrote the story. And then you end with this: ‘the missteps mar an otherwise spectacular run for The Post.’ Now when you write something that brown-nosey, do you feel guilt? Do you feel like you’re doing your job as hard-hitting media reporter?”

Watch the segment below and tell us what you think.